Return to the Wild West with The Bozeman Symphony

Billy the Kid and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto: October 14 & 15

By Jennah Applebaum, BOZEMAN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Bozeman Symphony looks forward to its second performance of the 2023 to 24 season, Billy the Kid and Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. The program features Aaron Copland’s Billy the Kid Suite, which incorporates both folk song and jazz to portray the life of a notorious bandit.

Weaving together the ballet’s most popular tunes, this suite is American music in its truest form. The concert will also feature a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto by Acclaimed violinist and two-time GRAMMY nominee, Jennifer Frautschi. The orchestra will be led by Guest Conductor Caleb Young, one of today’s most exciting emerging American artists.

Performances will be held on Saturday, Oct.14 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, Oct. 15 at 2:30 PM, at the Willson Auditorium (404 West Main Street) in downtown Bozeman. Performances would not be possible without strong community support and sponsorship.

The Bozeman Symphony wishes to thank Conductor’s Circle Sponsors Cal & Tricia DeSouza for supporting the 2023/24 season and concert sponsors Amb. Max Baucus & Mrs. Melodee Hanes, and Drs. Dennis & Anne Wentz.

Individual tickets are available for purchase online at bozemansymphony.org/billythekid or by phone at 406-585-9774. Tickets at the door are based on availability. Adult tickets start as low as $29. Student-discounted tickets are available.

About guest conductor Caleb Young: Known for his outstanding interpretations of American music, Berlin-based conductor Caleb Young has gained international renown as one of the most exciting emerging American artists of today.

Young connects his rigorous training in the European classical tradition with a passion for the viscerality of American music, resulting in daring and fresh renditions of both. He commands a breadth of repertoire, able to tap into the full spectrum of American composers. Indeed, under Young’s baton, the works of Copland, Bernstein, and others receive artistic treatment equal to those of Mozart, Beethoven, Haydn, Mahler, Stravinsky, and Shostakovich.

About guest soloist Jennifer Frautschi: Two-time GRAMMY nominee and Avery Fisher career grant recipient Jennifer Frautschi has garnered worldwide acclaim as a deeply expressive, musically adventurous violinist with impeccable technique and a wide-ranging repertoire. Critics have described her performances as ‘electrifying,’ ‘riveting’ and ‘mesmerizing’, lauding her ‘staggering energy and finesse’ and ‘fierce expression.’

Born in Pasadena, California, Ms. Frautschi began the violin at age three under the Suzuki Method. She was a student of Robert Lipsett at the Colburn School for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles. She attended Harvard, the University of Southern California, the New England Conservatory of Music, and finished her studies with Robert Mann at The Juilliard School. She is an Artist-in-Residence at Stony Brook University. She performs on a glorious Antonio Stradivarius violin from 1722, the ‘ex-Cadiz,’ on generous loan to her from a private American foundation with support from Rare Violins In Consortium.