Rider wins big at PBR night 3

Published

13 hours ago

Big Sky PBR to return in 2023

EBS STAFF

The Big Sky PBR is co-produced by Outlaw Partners. Outlaw Partners publishes Explore Big Sky.

BIG SKY – Jesse Petri’s smile glowed behind a ring of flames as he accepted more than $46,000 in prize money and a slew of other big-ticket awards at the end of the Big Sky PBR last night.

After winning night one and continuing to perform well all weekend, Petri rode in the short round championship on the third night of the event for 88.5 points to claim his victory. The 24-year-old Dublin, Texas native said he’s been “putting in the work” lately, extra effort he feels paid off for him at the Big Sky event.

“We train for this all week, and all our lives really, so it’s just muscle memory,” he said. “And afterward that’s when you start feeling the emotions and it’s awesome.”

While no more bulls will buck in Big Sky this year, Outlaw Partners announced at the beginning of last night that a recent agreement will maintain the event’s lease on the land it’s been hosted on for 11 years now, and the Big Sky PBR will return to the Big Sky Events Arena in 2023.

Scores

RiderScore
Jesse Petri (Championship round)88.5
Deklan Garland87
Andrew Alvidrez86.5
Jesse Petri85
Dawson Branton84.5
Kyle McDaniel84.5
Cody Teel83.5
Marcus Mast77
Silvano Alves77

Photo Gallery

Famed PBR entertainer Flint Rasmussen surfs through the crowd. PHOTO BY TOM ATTWATER
An enthusiastic audience cheers on PBR riders as they battle for the Big Sky PBR title. PHOTO BY BELLA BUTLER
Cowboys emerge from fire and smoke to greet a cheering crowd in Big Sky. PHOTO BY TOM ATTWATER
Cowboys and cowgirls of all sizes showed up to watch bull riding as the sun set behind Lone Peak. PHOTO BY BELLA BUTLER
Rider Tye Chandler tries to hold on as bull gets all four legs off the dirt. PHOTO BY JULIA BARTON
Wingston Silva looks poised as he strives to score high enough to compete in the final round. PHOTO BY JULIA BARTON
Twenty-four-year-old Jesse Petri claimed the 2022 Big Sky PBR title, cheering back at an excited crowd. PHOTO BY TOM ATTWATER
A rider holds on tight to a spinning, bucking bull in hopes of lasting the full eight seconds. PHOTO BY TOM ATTWATER

