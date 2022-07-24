Rider wins big at PBR night 3

Big Sky PBR to return in 2023

EBS STAFF

The Big Sky PBR is co-produced by Outlaw Partners. Outlaw Partners publishes Explore Big Sky.

BIG SKY – Jesse Petri’s smile glowed behind a ring of flames as he accepted more than $46,000 in prize money and a slew of other big-ticket awards at the end of the Big Sky PBR last night.

After winning night one and continuing to perform well all weekend, Petri rode in the short round championship on the third night of the event for 88.5 points to claim his victory. The 24-year-old Dublin, Texas native said he’s been “putting in the work” lately, extra effort he feels paid off for him at the Big Sky event.

“We train for this all week, and all our lives really, so it’s just muscle memory,” he said. “And afterward that’s when you start feeling the emotions and it’s awesome.”

While no more bulls will buck in Big Sky this year, Outlaw Partners announced at the beginning of last night that a recent agreement will maintain the event’s lease on the land it’s been hosted on for 11 years now, and the Big Sky PBR will return to the Big Sky Events Arena in 2023.

Scores

Rider Score Jesse Petri (Championship round) 88.5 Deklan Garland 87 Andrew Alvidrez 86.5 Jesse Petri 85 Dawson Branton 84.5 Kyle McDaniel 84.5 Cody Teel 83.5 Marcus Mast 77 Silvano Alves 77

