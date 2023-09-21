Road Trip: Fall in love with Philipsburg, Montana

By Leslie Kilgore EBS CONTRIBUTOR

As the mornings and nights get colder in Big Sky, and mountain bike season ends at the resort, it’s always a great time of year to visit other mountain towns not too far from home.

One of these idyllic spots is Philipsburg, Montana and Discovery Ski Area. Just an easy three-hour drive from Big Sky, past Butte on I-90 and through Anaconda, the last 30 minutes of the trip brings you through bucolic farmland, National Forest Land, the massive Georgetown Lake area and into the town of Philipsburg (or P-burg to most locals), which was established in 1866 as a trading post and mining camp.

Once voted among the “Prettiest Places in America”, the town is rich with history. The restored buildings lining Main Street add character and house many small businesses that serve both tourists and locals of Granite County.

The discovery of silver in the area and the construction of the Hope Mill, Montana’s first silver mill, established Philipsburg as a hub for mining that continues today. With several businesses along Main Street that offer mining supplies, local gem jewelry, geodes and gem gravel, searching for precious Montana stones can be both relaxing and a rewarding way to spend a few hours. My favorite spot is Montana Gems. They offer an impressive outdoor space for “mining” for the gems sold in their jewelry and gem store.

Next to Montana Gems, grab a coffee and shop for fly fishing gear and clothing at one of my favorite spots in town, Flint Creek Outdoors and Jackalope Java. Quality coffee and good deals on outdoor gear is what a great mountain town road trip makes.

After getting your caffeine fix, some more retail therapy is always on the agenda in P-burg, with several small businesses lining Main Street that tailor to visitors of the area.

One of the best antiques shops I’ve been to in Montana, Stuff & Such is located in a refurbished brick building along Main Street. Six different rooms packed with treasures—turquoise jewelry, clothing, home goods, vinyl records, vintage kitchenware and unique Montana trinkets.

Next door is homemade ice cream. Philipsburg Creamery is a must-stop if you are an ice cream connoisseur like me. It’s one of the best in Montana and they serve espresso drinks and pints to go.

If candy of any kind is more your jam, there is no better place that I know of than The Sweet Palace. This massive space located in a beautiful historic building filled with candy from across the globe, nostalgic brands from your childhood, gummies I’ve never seen before, and their own salt water taffy and fudge still made by hand from an antique candy machine in the shop. They even have a “Candy of the Month” program with your choices sent to your home.

After roaming around P-burg’s Main Street with other visitors to the area, the Philipsburg Brewing Company is where to go for a pint, live music, town gatherings and friendly locals. There always seems to be a healthy mix of tourists who love good beer and locals meeting in town to catch up on ranching, fishing, hunting and other Granite County news. It’s the best place to soak up local culture, drink good beer, and sit in the afternoon sun at their outdoor tables.

Georgetown Lake offers every lake activity imaginable as well as amazing views of the Pintlers. PHOTO BY LESLIE KILGORE

Philipsburg, Montana may seem like a strange place to get fresh sushi, but the Sushi Shack offers fresh rolls, hot Japanese entrees, daily specials and is take-out only. Since the brewery doesn’t serve food, patrons are allowed to grab food from the Sushi Shack and bring it next door to pair with a pint. They even alert you from the brewery when your food is ready—it’s the best of both worlds.

With a simple and tasty menu, a good option for a sit-down meal is Bunkhouse Whiskey, a new micro distillery that distills their own liquor in small batches. Located just across the street from the brewery, Bunkhouse has an expansive bar and is a great place to watch Sunday football.

While a day roaming around Philipsburg is always fun at this time of year, the outdoor activities are endless in the area. Discovery Ski Area’s bike park is open for lift-serviced and uphill trail riding through mid-October. The trails are well kept by a small group of year-round locals that put a lot of care and pride into maintaining and improving the park. It’s a relaxed scene and a fun spot to bike, explore and hang out in the parking lot for après-hour.

For water activities, Georgetown Lake has several public put-ins for motorized and non-motorized boats. It’s an expansive lake with incredible views of the Pintler Mountains, and in September the water temps are perfect for swimming, floating, fishing and boating.

Camping options are plentiful in the area with many Forest Service campgrounds close to town and more remote campgrounds for exploring trails in several nearby wilderness areas. There’s also a camping option in town at The Inn at Philipsburg & RV Park, which is walking distance to all that’s happening on Main Street including one of the best dive bars in Montana, The Whitefront, open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

If a bed and delicious breakfast is more your style, the Kaiser House Hotel offers four eclectic and cozy rooms right on Main Street with beautiful balconies overlooking the historic town. You’ll feel like you stepped into another era as soon as you enter the building. There’s also a great wine and provisions store in the hotel building, Snookies Mercantile. Grab some good cheese and wine and several books sold on the history of Granite County to truly appreciate this special spot in Montana’s history.