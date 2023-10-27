Road Trip: The magic of Driggs, ID

By Leslie Kilgore EBS CONTRIBUTOR

When recently driving into Teton Valley, Idaho from Big Sky to visit some friends who recently moved to the area, I was greeted with the most spectacular views of the Teton Range. Often referred to as the “quiet side of the Tetons,” the mountain views surrounding Teton Valley are stunning and vast.

Once a community centered around agriculture, ranching, tourism and recreation, the communities of Driggs, Victor and Tetonia are now growing at a fast pace for the area. Grand Targhee Ski Area boasts more snowfall than most resorts in North America, the access to hiking and mountain biking trails is world class, fishing waters are abundant, and Jackson, Wyoming is a 45-minute drive away—a few of many reasons for its rapid popularity.

Like many growing towns in the mountain west, the once sprawling farms and ranches viewable from the Targhee ski lifts, now butt up to golf communities and subdivisions. And as the valley continues to change, residents are concerned with many issues familiar to the Big Sky community: high housing costs, lack of infrastructure, an increase in traffic and wildlife fatalities, and long lift lines at the resort. But even with the all-too-familiar issues, Teton Valley has managed to keep its small town, rural charm.

The Provisions Kitchen is where mountain bikers, anglers, ranchers and other locals of all ages gather for breakfast all day, burgers, sandwiches and chef specialties. PHOTO BY LESLIE KILGORE Corner Drug is another fun stop on Main Street and has been a staple in the community since 1920. PHOTO BY LESLIE KILGORE Barrels & Bins Natural Market, a market that also serves smoothies, fresh juices and soups. PHOTO BY LESLIE KILGORE

After the two-and-a-half-hour drive from Big Sky, we started our weekend trip at The Provisions Kitchen, a breakfast and lunch spot on Main Street in Driggs, where mountain bikers, anglers, ranchers and other locals of all ages gather for breakfast all day, burgers, sandwiches and chef specialties. I tried the Chilaquiles, which was one of the best breakfasts I’ve had in years: totopos (fried tortillas), black beans, chile verde, bacon, carne asada, avocado, queso fresco, fried eggs and red onions. I can’t wait to have it again this winter before a day of skiing at Targhee.

After a very filling meal, we walked along Main Street to check out some of the local businesses. Habitat – High Altitude Provisions, is the local outdoor shop and outfitter with an impressive collection of ski gear, mountain bikes and apparel. Above the shop is Tatanka Tavern, which, according to many locals, has the best wood fired, thin crust pizza in the valley. Corner Drug is another fun stop on Main Street and has been a staple in the community since 1920. The soda fountain inside the store serves ice cream, malts, freezes and delicious huckleberry milkshakes year-round.

Next to the Corner Drug lives the family-owned Barrels & Bins Natural Market, a market that also serves smoothies, fresh juices and soups. We grabbed some healthy snacks before heading to Teton Pass for an afternoon of mountain biking.

While both Grand Targhee and Jackson Hole Resort have extensive trails for lift-serviced mountain biking, Teton Pass also has an impressive trail system for both biking and skiing, which is easily lapped with a two-car shuttle or hitch hiking, a common practice there for bikers and skiers.

After several laps and shuttles on some very challenging terrain, we ended our day at the Knotty Pine Supper Club in Victor. A longtime favorite for locals and visitors, the “Knotty” serves a variety of food ranging from Kansas City-style BBQ to steaks and seafood, soups, and fresh salads from their garden. Since the 1960s, the Knotty Pine has hosted some of the best touring bands in the country and continues to host rowdy shows in a small setting on a regular basis. Food is served nightly from 4 to 9:30 p.m. and live music begins between 9 and 10 p.m. when both the restaurant and bar become 21 and older.

To end our weekend trip, Sunday entailed a beautiful and easy hike on the Mill Creek Trail. A four-mile hike out and back, the trail is shared by bikers and hikers through some beautiful scenery and views of the Tetons at the top.

Before heading home, we stopped at Big Hole Bagel & Bistro for some sandwiches, boba teas and good coffee to go. When the weather cooperates, Teton Valley is a quick and easy drive to and from Big Sky. After a full day outside, we were home on Sunday evening with daylight to spare, which to me makes for an even better weekend road trip.