Rock legends Foo Fighters to play in Big Sky

Headline concert set for Aug. 10, 2022 as part of Peak to Sky event

OUTLAW EVENTS

BIG SKY – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters are set to take the stage at the Big Sky Events Arena in Big Sky Town Center on Aug. 10, 2022 as part of their LIVE IN NORTH AMERICA 2022 tour. The band will open with a headline show for the 2022 Peak to Sky concert series, co-executive produced by Outlaw Partners and Laura Glass / Cocolittle Media. Ticket sales for Foo Fighters begin Fri., Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. MST online only at peaktosky.com.

The Big Sky Events Arena is an intimate, 5,000-capacity venue in Big Sky, Montana and home to Outlaw Partners’ 8X award-winning Big Sky PBR among other events. With 11,166-foot Lone Mountain as the backdrop, this Foo Fighters show will offer one of the most unique and iconic live music experiences on the tour which spans major U.S. cities.

“Dreams will come true for music fans in August,” said Outlaw Partners Founder & Chairman, Eric Ladd. “History will be made with Foo Fighters in Big Sky – imagine one of the finest rock bands playing an intimate Montana setting; not much more can be said other than get ready to be part of the most amazing concert of 2022.”



Foo Fighters are a staple of American rock. Since their conception in 1994, Dave Grohl and bandmates Nate Mendel (bass guitar), Pat Smear (guitar), Taylor Hawkins (drums), Chris Shiflett (lead guitar) and Rami Jaffee (keyboards) have spanned the spectrum of classic alternative to adrenaline-pumping hard rock that sells out arenas across the globe.

Over their decades-long career, Foo Fighters have won 12 Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album four times, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year. Their 10th and latest album, Medicine at Midnight, is out now.

The inaugural Peak to Sky event in 2019 was curated by Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready and came to life offering two days of world class music to an assembly of fans among rodeo-style bleachers surrounding a dirt arena in the spacious mountains of Big Sky. Peak to Sky was an idea that McCready and Ladd hatched on the chairlifts at Big Sky while skiing a few winters ago. The goal was to bring amazing music to Big Sky and curate some of the most memorable concerts.

“Peak to Sky is back in 2022 and I’m stoked Foo Fighters will headline Aug. 10th,” says McCready.

Tickets for the Foo Fighters show in Big Sky go on sale Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. MST, and will be available for purchase online only at peaktosky.com. Ticket options will include VIP, seated GA and floor GA, starting at $120.

Follow Peak to Sky on Facebook, Instagram and online at peaktosky.com for more information, ticket links and artists.

About Peak to Sky

Peak to Sky is Big Sky, Montana’s leading summer music event, originally curated by Mike McCready from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted band Pearl Jam. The two-day event debuted in 2019 with Brandi Carlile, Mike McCready, Taylor Hawkins, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer.

About Outlaw Partners

Outlaw Partners is Co-Executive Producer and Promoter of the Peak to Sky event, and a thriving marketing, media and events company in Big Sky, Montana. Outlaw-owned events include the eight-time PBR Event of the Year award-winning Big Sky PBR and publishers of the regionally acclaimed Mountain Outlaw magazine and Explore Big Sky newspaper. Outlaw Partners was founded in 2009 and is Southwest Montana’s leading publisher, marketing, and events organization.

About Cocolittle Media

Based in Seattle, WA, Laura Glass / Cocolittle Media is Co-Executive Producer of the Peak to Sky event. Cocolittle produces and curates live music and comedy events around the globe. Founded in 2010, Cocolittle continues to create and redefine first-time experiences for artists and audiences alike.