Rush Hour: Little Coyote traffic signal delayed two weeks, work nearly complete 

DESIGN BY TRISTA HILLMAN

EBS STAFF

Recent communications from TIGER grant project representatives stated that the new stoplight on Montana Highway 64 (Lone Mountain Trail) at Little Coyote Road would be activated on Thursday, Oct. 12. However, electrical service delays involving NorthWestern Energy have postponed that activation by about two weeks, now anticipated for Oct. 25.

Danielle Scharf, project engineer with Sanderson Stewart, is confident the traffic light will be done this fall.

“We’re just delayed a little bit by getting the service connection in,” she told EBS.

The lights will begin flashing—blinking red toward Little Coyote and yellow on Lone Mountain Trail—a few days before the light is fully activated, she explained, per MDT protocol.

“That will be kind of their best indication that it’s coming. It will flash for a few days before we go to the full operation of the signal,” Scharf added.

The final touches of this year’s construction season include planting trees and shrubs around the pedestrian tunnel and installing signs and shiny delineators along Highway 64.

Work will resume as originally scheduled in May 2024. Only one project was not started or completed this summer: upgrades near the intersection with U.S. Highway 191, including extended curb and gutter, installation of paved bus pull-outs and pull-outs for wildlife viewing.