Rush Hour: Pedestrian tunnel now open 

The pedestrian tunnel under Montana Highway 64 is now open. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

EBS STAFF

For the first time, walkers, bikers, runners and skateboarders can cross under Montana Highway 64 at the east junction of Little Coyote Road. The pedestrian tunnel was recently opened, marking a milestone of the summer’s TIGER grant roadwork.

The pedestrian tunnel is “substantially complete,” although the tunnel floor will be paved next summer. The current ground surface is concrete, and project officials warn of a tripping hazard created by an uneven surface on each end of the tunnel. Light fixtures are yet to be installed, but the tunnel should be lit by early October.

A project PR representative shared the background of this tunnel in an email to EBS:

“When the TIGER grant application was written in 2017, [the] Big Sky Community Organization was in the process of drafting a Big Sky Parks and Open Space Plan and updating the Big Sky Master Trails Plan, which included the tunnel. Although this planning process was the foundation for including the pedestrian in the TIGER grant application, the need for pedestrian and bicycle connectivity in this area has been a topic of discussion for more than a decade.”

Above the tunnel, a new stoplight was installed in mid-August. That stoplight is scheduled for activation on Oct. 10, according to a Sept. 22 email update from project representatives.

PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

Work will continue this week to install signs and paint the newly constructed pavement and turn-lanes. In addition, the shared-use walking path is paved and complete between Big Pine Drive and Andesite Road.

“Improvements near the intersection of Montana Highway 64 and U.S. Highway 191 will be completed during the 2024 construction season,” the Sept. 22 email stated.

Various other tasks, including paving of the tunnel floor, will be finished in 2024.