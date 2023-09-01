Rush Hour: prepare for ‘extended delays’ near Big Sky Resort on Wednesday 

DESIGN BY TRISTA HILLMAN

EBS STAFF

TIGER Grant work on Montana Highway 64 (Lone Mountain Trail) will continue after a break for Labor Day, with notable delays on Wednesday, Sept. 6 near Big Sky Resort Road for paving operations.

According to an email update from project representatives, paving may also occur between Little Coyote Road and Huntley Drive later during the week of Sept. 5.

“Periodic single-lane closures and flaggers will be necessary during paving operations. Drivers are encouraged to plan for extended delays,” the email update stated.

A similar text message update warns of “long delays” near Big Sky Resort on Wednesday. Anyone can sign up for weekly text updates by texting MT64PROJECT to 41411.

Construction is expected to continue through October, with projects including a left-turn lane at Huntley Drive, left-turn lanes at Big Pine Drive and Andesite Road, a shared-use path between Big Pine Drive and Andesite Road, a pedestrian tunnel at Little Coyote Road and shared-use path along Little Coyote Road connecting to Big Sky Community Park.

Questions and comments can be emailed to Kristine Fife, public relations representative for the project. The Montana Department of Transportation’s project hotline can also be reached at 406-207-4484 during regular business hours.

Weekly construction updates are posted on the project website.