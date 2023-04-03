SAR rescues skier, snowmobiler over April 1 weekend

EBS STAFF

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers responded to a stranded skier in Bear Basin on April 1 and a snowmobiler near Pioneer Mountain on April 2, according to releases from the Sheriff’s Office.

Gallatin County Dispatch received the SOS notification at 6:02 p.m. on April 1 alerting them of a skier that was stranded and lost in the Bear Basin area, northeast of Beehive Basin near Big Sky. The skier had planned to backcountry ski into Beehive Basin, however, became stranded due to equipment trouble, according to the release.

GCSSAR volunteers from the Big Sky Section traveled into the area on snowmobiles and transitions to skis to meet the skier. Rescue crews escorted the skier back to the trailhead and a Sheriff’s Deputy brought the skier back to their car.

Volunteers with Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue ventured out into the dark to help a stranded snowmobiler near Big Sky on April 2. PHOTO COURTESY OF GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

At 7:40 p.m. on April 2, Gallatin County Dispatch received a call for a snowmobiler stranded in the backcountry in the Pioneer Mountain area near Big Sky. The rider had spent hours trying to get their snowmobile out before calling for help.

GCSSAR Big Sky Section volunteers responded from two different directions on snowmobiles and found the stranded rider, who was not injured but very cold. Rescuers built a fire to warm the rider up before returning the rider back to the trailhead, the release said.

In the release, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer urged recreationalists to be prepared for equipment failure and commended the skier for carrying a GPS device that could be used to call for assistance.

It is important to recreate with a partner while in the backcountry as “having a friend to help if you are stuck, injured or lost is invaluable,” Springer emphasized in the release.