‘Savage Ancient Seas’ arrives at MOR

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 1/25/21

Imagine for a moment, an underwater creature, 45-feet in length, preserved at the bottom of the sea. Casts and fossils from these prehistoric aquatic beings are featured at the Museum of the Rockies’ newest exhibit, “Savage Ancient Seas,” which opened Jan. 23. Visitors of all ages can learn about how these creatures lived nearly 70 million years ago, how and when they died, fell to the sea floor, and were preserved over time. The exhibit features over 30 of these fossils, including the 45-foot long Bunker Tylosaurus, a 40-foot long Elasmosaurus, the largest species of the long-necked plesiosaurs, and many more.