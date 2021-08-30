School district site election passes

District to search for off-campus bus storage with voter approval

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY ­–The Big Sky School District electorate voted in favor of allowing the district to acquire a bus storage facility in the recent site election ending on Aug. 24.

The issue had to be taken to voters because the district seeks to acquire a facility that is not contiguous to current district property, according to BSSD Superintendent Dustin Shipman. With voter approval, the district can now begin searching for an offsite storage facility for its fleet of nine buses.

Shipman noted that the extreme Big Sky climate is hard on buses. Having a storage facility will provide multiple benefits, he said.

“This [facility] will really prolong the life of our buses as well as cut down on the amount of fuel that we burn in a year and allow us a place to work on and maintain [the buses] inside ourselves,” Shipman told EBS.

Of the 544 votes cast, just over 55 percent were in favor of granting the district permission to acquire an off-site storage facility.

Gallatin County will now canvass the election and declare the official results on Sept. 1.