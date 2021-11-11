School PTO hosts ‘80s Night to raise funds for BSSD

BY EBS STAFF

The Big Sky Parent Teacher Organization will host an ‘80s night fundraiser at Tips Up on Nov. 12. The night will feature an ‘80s DJ and raffle, and the cover charge and a portion of food and drink sales will go toward the Big Sky School District’s winter program. The program is funded by the Big Sky PTO and includes local downhill ski and Nordic ski days as well as other teacher activity requests.

“The Big Sky PTO does so much for the school that parents, students and the community aren’t even aware of,” said PTO member Kate Scott. “We’re excited for the opportunity to spread the word while enjoying a fun night out with the Big Sky community. It was important to us to have an event creating awareness about the PTO and thanks to the generosity of Tips Up, it has allowed the event to financially benefit the Big Sky School District and the PTO as well.”

The event is open to the public with a $10 cover charge. All cover charge proceeds will go directly to the Big Sky PTO.