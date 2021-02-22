Science Inquiry Series addresses public trust in science

GALLATIN VALLEY FRIENDS OF THE SCIENCES

BOZEMAN – How can Society advance evidence-based, science-related public policy when a portion of the public doesn’t believe in our best science? Dr. Kristen Intemann, Professor of Philosophy at Montana State University, will address this issue in the third virtual presentation of the Winter/Spring 2021 Science Inquiry Series.

The talk will be presented online via Zoom on Wednesday, March 10 at 7 p.m., sponsored by the Gallatin Valley Friends of the Sciences and co-sponsored by the non-profit community service organization Hopa Mountain and the Museum of the Rockies.

The series explores cutting edge science topics, their latest developments, and their relevance to society through speaker presentations followed by questions from the audience and are free to the public.

In her presentation, entitled “Fighting Doubt by Facilitating Trust Between Scientists and the Public,” Intemann will examine the evidence for explaining the “belief gap” and will discuss potential solutions and strategies for bridging this gap between scientists and the public on important issues including climate change and vaccine safety.

Intemann is a Professor of Philosophy in the Department of History and Philosophy and serves as the Director for the Initiative on Science, Technology, Ethics and Society at Montana State University. Her research interests include values in science, research ethics, environmental ethics, and biomedical ethics. She is widely published in both philosophy and science journals, and her most recent book, “The Fight Against Doubt: How to Bridge the Gap between Scientists and the Public,” was published by Oxford University Press in 2018.

The Zoom presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period via the Zoom chat function. The event will last approximately an hour.

To access the Zoom link for the talk, go to the Gallatin Valley Friends of the Sciences web site at www.gallatinscience.org.