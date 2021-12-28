Science Inquiry Series explores quantum technology applications

GALLATIN VALLEY FRIENDS OF THE SCIENCES

How does quantum mechanics work, and how can it be applied to practical everyday use? Dr. Yves Idzerda, MSU professor of physics and dean of the college of letters and science, will address these questions in the first presentation of the Winter/Spring 2022 Science Inquiry Series.

The talk will be presented online via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. It’s sponsored by the Gallatin Valley Friends of the Sciences and co-sponsored by the non-profit community

service organization Hopa Mountain and the Museum of the Rockies.

The series explores cutting edge science topics, their latest developments and their relevance to society through speaker presentations followed by questions from the audience. The talks are free to the public.

In his presentation, titled “Quantum Materials and the MonArk Quantum Foundry,” Idzerda will discuss the latest advances in quantum technology and how MSU’s NSF-funded quantum foundry will research and develop quantum materials and devices that will connect science and industry.

Dr. Idzerda holds a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Maryland with an additional degree in electrical engineering. He has served as MSU Physics Department chair, president of the National User Facility Organization representing researchers at scientific facilities, general chair for the Conference on Magnetism and Magnetic Materials, and is a Fellow of the American Physical Society. Among his awards are the Wiley and Dean’s Awards for Meritorious Research, and he is widely published in professional journals.

The Zoom presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period via the Zoom chat function; the event will last approximately an hour.

Visit gallatinscience.org. to access the Zoom link for the talk.