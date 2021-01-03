Science inquiry series to discuss insights in sleep research

GALLATIN VALLEY FRIENDS OF THE SCIENCES

BOZEMAN – Can better sleep reduce cardiovascular disease in the U.S.? Dr. Jason R. Carter, MSU Vice President for Research, Economic Development and Graduate Education, will offer insights into the health benefits of a good night’s sleep as the Science Inquiry Series resumes virtually for winter/spring 2021.

The talk will be presented online via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m., sponsored by the Gallatin Valley Friends of the Sciences and co-sponsored by the non-profit community service organization Hopa Mountain and the Museum of the Rockies.

The series explores cutting edge science topics, their latest developments, and their relevance to society through speaker presentations followed by questions from the audience. The talks are free to the public.

In his presentation, entitled “The Role of Sleep in Maintaining Cardiovascular Health,” Carter will share current research on sleep, its importance for a healthy heart, why sleep varies with age and gender, and practical tips for getting a better night’s sleep.

Dr. Carter holds a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences from Michigan Technological University, with a research focus on neural control of circulation in humans and the role of sleep in cardiovascular disease. In addition to being an MSU Vice President, he is a past-president of the American Kinesiology Association, a Fellow of the National Academy of Kinesiology, and Councilor for the American Physiological Society.

The Zoom presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period via the Zoom chat function; the event will last approximately an hour.

To access the Zoom link for the talk, go to the Gallatin Valley Friends of the Sciences web site at www.gallatinscience.org.