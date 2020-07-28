Second COVID-19 death in Gallatin County

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

GALLATIN COUNTY – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is deeply saddened to announce that a person residing in Gallatin County passed away due to COVID-19 and other underlying health conditions.

The person was a male in his 50s who was found unresponsive at his home on July 7. Gallatin City-County Health Department was informed Monday that the state medical examiner attributed the death to COVID-19 and a number of significant underlying health conditions.

“We send our deepest condolences to this man’s family and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department health officer. “We ask that Gallatin County citizens continue taking measures and following guidelines to keep our community safe. The virus remains dangerous and is still in our community. We must stay vigilant to protect ourselves, our families, our friends, and our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released. This is the second death in Gallatin County related to COVID-19. This death is in addition to the 51 total statewide deaths ​reported​ today by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, July 28, Gallatin County has 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 804. There are 66 confirmed active cases and five current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 736 people recovered in Gallatin County.