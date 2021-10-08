Second lawsuit filed against vaccine discrimination law

Netzer Law Office on Oct. 5 filed the second legal challenge against the Montana’s House Bill 702, which prohibits discrimination against an individual based on their vaccination status.

Netzer Law Firm claims that the HB 702 legally prohibits them from protecting their employees, clients and prospective clients from COVID-19 along with other diseases that can be prevented by vaccines. The filed complaint states that Netzer has elderly and immunocompromised employees who are being put at risk by HB 702. The complaint adds that the Montana Constitution gives individuals the right to a safe and healthful. environment, as reported by Montana Free Press.

Netzer filed the suit in Richland County District Court and is asking for preliminary and permanent injunctions to halt the law’s implementation.