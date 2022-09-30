Section of Beartooth Highway temporarily closed for winter weather 

EBS STAFF

A section of the Beartooth Highway, U.S. Highway 212, between Long Lake barricade and the Montana/Wyoming border temporarily closed at 8 a.m. on Sept. 30 due to anticipated winter weather conditions, according to a Thursday evening press release from Yellowstone National Park.

The temporary closure follows forecasting of heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions through the weekend. Closures will be lifted as conditions permit.

The park recommends visitors to check the Montana and Wyoming transportation websites to stay updated on road conditions and closures.