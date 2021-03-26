Sen. Daines looks to delist grizzly bears

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 3/26/21

Sen. Steve Daines announced this week that he is introducing a bill that would remove grizzly bears from the Endangered Species List. The Grizzly Bear State Management Act of 2021 prevents courts from protecting the bears, and Daines’ office says his goal is to “return management of the species back to the hands of Montanans.”

“The science is clear: the grizzly bear population has more than recovered in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem Area,” Daines said in a March 25 press release. “Wildlife management must be determined by science, not by activist judges. Montana-led management is what’s best for our communities, public safety, ecosystems, wildlife, and the grizzly bear itself. It is time to delist the grizzly bear and return management to Montana.”