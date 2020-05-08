Sen. Jon Tester to headline Big Sky Virtual Town Hall

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Explore Big Sky is proud to announce Sen. Jon Tester will headline the speaker cohort for the May 11 EBS Big Sky Virtual Town Hall meeting, followed by Matt Kelley, health officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department.

Along with Tester and Kelley, this week’s panel includes Taylor Rose (Director of Clinical Services & Operations, Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center), Kara Blodgett (Owner, The Rocks) and Kevin and Kerri Fabozzi (Owners, Consignment Cabin of Big Sky).

The virtual meeting will be the seventh in the Town Hall Series and is presented by Outlaw Partners, Explore Big Sky, the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce, Generation Jets and L&K Real Estate. Previous sessions have focused on the COVID-19 crisis and its varying effects while also touching on topics beyond the pandemic, including key upcoming votes, sustainability initiatives, mental health studies and the status of area real estate, among others.

Panelists will respond to questions posed by moderators Eric Ladd, EBS publisher, and Joseph T. O’Connor, EBS editor-in-chief. Moderators are encouraging people to submit potential questions ahead of the Town Hall by emailing them to media@theoutlawpartners.com.

The meetings take place in a Q&A format and will begin at 5 p.m. MST, lasting approximately 90 minutes.

For the live broadcast, head to facebook.com/explorebigsky

