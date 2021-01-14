Sen. Tester recalls capitol siege, calls for accountability

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (3) – 1/14/21

“Millions of Americans watched as armed terrorists marched from the president’s rally to Capitol Hill, then smashed their way into our nation’s foremost symbol of freedom and democracy,” writes Montana Senator Jon Tester in a Jan. 12 op-ed published in USA Today. Tester recalled last week’s capitol siege, while drawing attention to the 13 republicans who stood up, just days before, to challenge the presidential election. He says power hungry politicians are not new—William Clark, a Montanan, and at the time one of the wealthiest men in the world, bribed his way to a U.S. Senate seat, a scandal that paved the way for laws that would prevent unchecked power in the future.

“Let’s declare war on unchecked power,” Tester writes. “Let’s demand courage, accountability and truth from our leaders. Let’s call phonies for what they are, including those who wrap themselves in flags before burning America down.”