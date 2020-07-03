Seven new COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – As of Friday, July 3, Gallatin County has seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 295. There are 45 active cases and no hospitalizations. The new cases are located in West Yellowstone and the Gallatin Valley, and are related contacts with known cases and travel.

As we enter Fourth of July weekend, the Gallatin City-County Health Department would like to remind everyone to please “stay smart and do your part” to enjoy the holiday responsibly. While you’re at a backyard BBQ, out for a hike, or camping at your favorite spot, stay 6 feet apart, avoid large groups and bring everything you need to keep your hands clean!

There have been a total of 249 people recovered from COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County and one person has died from COVID-19 complications. The GCCHD calculates the ​recovered case number​ as the number of total cases minus any active cases, current hospitalizations and deaths. More information can be found on the health department’s website, healthygallatin.org or by calling 406-548-0123.