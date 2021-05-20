EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – The seventh annual Harbor’s Hero Run will take place on Saturday, May 22, at the Big Sky Community Park. Harbor’s Hero Run is a 5K color run hosted by the Lone Peak chapter of the National Honor Society in memory of Harbor deWaard. The run will feature color stations where volunteers will throw color powders on passing runners. This year, the run benefits Big Sky Women in Action and the Harbor deWaard Scholarship Fund offered through WIA.

To take full advantage of the available color stations, make sure to walk, run or bike the official 5k route between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Otherwise, participants are encouraged to go out for a run on their own and make sure to share any photos on Instagram with the hashtag #harborsherorun. Visit sites.google.com/bssd72.org/harborsherorun/home for more information on the run.