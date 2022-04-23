Sheriff’s office issues lockdown in Gallatin Canyon

Suspect at large near Storm Castle

EBS STAFF

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office issued a “Shelter in Place” order for the Beckman Flats area near Storm Castle Road along Highway 191 in Gallatin Canyon after two man abandoned a vehicle when they were pulled over by law enforcement officials.

Residents in the area are advised to keep all property and vehicles locked up, limit travel in the area, call 911 if you see anything suspicious, according to a Gallatin County Media Center statement obtained by EBS Friday night.

“Do not pick up anyone hitchhiking in the area,” the statement read. “The male is a Caucasian male approximately six feet tall, was last seen wearing tan pants and a tan shirt. He was last seen south of the Storm Castle Bridge.”

According to the statement, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks warden attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless vehicle traveling north on Highway 191. The vehicle, which was later discovered to be stolen, came to a stop near the Castle Inn where a male occupant and driver fled on foot.

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol and FWP are searching the area with K9 teams to locate the individual. The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents in the area to lock their doors, windows and outside structures, and to remain indoors. Anyone who observes a suspicious person in the area should call 911 and avoid contact with the person. The search is ongoing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.