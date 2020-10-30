Shred Dog: Kid’s gear for life outdoors

SHRED DOG creates elite technical apparel to help kids live outside. We believe there is no bad weather, just bad gear. We believe in less screen time, more outside time. And active versus sedentary lifestyles for the physical and mental health of our kids.

SHRED DOG families make memories in the outdoors that will last a lifetime. And that’s why we’re here, doing what we do. For you. But we also want to do more than that to help get even more kids outside. We donate a percentage of all sales to non-profits that share that mission and help introduce outdoor lifestyles to more children and youth.

Marc & Dallas, SHRED DOG Co-Founders

Parents: this is the gear you’re looking for.

Shred Dog embodies the spirit and feeling of stoke that every new parent feels as they imagine the fun days they will have with their children in the snow, teaching them how to ski and snowboard, enjoying pow days and winter fun.

As every parent knows, it’s not always as easy as daydreaming. There are a few important things that need to happen along the way in order for your kids to get just as stoked as you, Mom and Dad. Kids need to have fun while learning new things, simply put. Here are the top three reasons, from one parent to another, why every parent needs to check out Shred Dog:

1) Shred Dog was created by parents and industry professionals. Each season the Shred Dog team tweaks and improves their products, while thinking about every little feature and detail so that your kids stay dry and have the best experience on the snow.

2) Shred Dog’s direct to consumer model means that you can outfit your children in the best and latest outerwear fabric and technology without the mark up cost. Get the best gear for the best price.

3) Shred Dog’s outerwear is designed to keep your kids dry and warm, using the same tech and fabrics as adult outerwear, and each season they ask for feedback from parents to improve next year’s lineup.

Shred Dog provides a service to all parents by letting them choose the best outerwear for their kid’s adventures, while allowing parents to get the best price and same quality of a high end retail product. From one parent to another, don’t miss this!

– Ersin Ozer, Outlaw and Dad of 2 young shred dogs

SHRED DOG Kids’ Elevated Hardshell

Un-insulated and totally waterproof, this hardshell provides the ultimate in weather protection and versatility for the ever-changing conditions in the mountains. From the harshest storms to warmer bluebird spring days. To keep kids dry in wet conditions, this hardshell is fully seam-taped, and all exposed zippers are waterproof. In cold conditions, kids can layer (or zip-in) the Element Insulator for maximum warmth. For warmer spring conditions, kids can leave the insulator at home and simply wear the highly breathable hardshell over a baselayer and open up the underarm vents.

Key Features:

20k/20k waterproof/breathability rating

Fully seam-taped

Underarm vents

Element insulator/puffy jacket zips in for cold weather conditions

Rubberized wrist gaskets create a secure seal to keep wrists and arms dry

Waterproof zippers (main zipper, chest pocket, hand pockets, forearm pass pocket)

Adjust-a-Fit™ sleeves that lengthen and shorten for growing kids, hand-me-downs, or just a custom fit

SHRED DOG Kids’ Element Insulator

The lightweight and warm jacket that kids can use for everyday wear or additional warmth for their winter layering system. The Element is an enhanced update to our insulator jackets with a higher performance face fabric that has improved durability and increased wind resistance. The Element can be worn as a stand-alone jacket, layered underneath a hardshell, or it can also zip-in to the Elevated Hardshell. The technical design utilizes strategic body mapping with more insulation throughout the core to keep active kids warm without causing them to overheat and sweat. The synthetic 3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation is extremely warm and low profile for enhanced freedom of movement with less bulk. Every kid needs a great puffy jacket, and your biggest challenge with this one will be getting it off your kids for the occasional wash.

Key Features:

3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation

Body-mapped insulation, 100 grams in the core, 60 grams in the arms

Durable Water Repellency (DWR)

Zips in to our Elevated Hardshell jacket

Dropback hem to keep the lower back protecte

Adjust-a-Fit™ sleeves that lengthen and shorten for growing kids, hand-me-downs, or just a custom fit

SHRED DOG Kids’ Elevated Convertible Bib/Pant

The snow pants you wish we made in adult sizes. Elite level waterproofing and breathability paired with all the features your kids need to enjoy their time in the snow. New for this year is a stretch back panel, YKK waterproof exposed zippers, and velcro waist adjustment. Sometimes kids want bibs, sometimes they want pants, with the removable bib feature they now have both. Pair this top of the line convertible bib with one of our hardshell jackets and your kid will want to stay on the mountain no matter the weather.

Key Features:

20k/20k waterproof/breathability rating

Fully seam-taped

60 grams of 3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation

Zippered thigh vents

Reinforced knees, instep and bottom hem

YKK Waterproof zippers (hand pockets and rear pocket)

Removable bib module

Back stretch panel for improved comfort and mobility

Adjust-a-Fit™ pant legs that lengthen and shorten for growing kids, hand-me-downs, or just a custom fit

The Full SHRED DOG Layering System

These three styles can be paired with SHRED DOG mid-layer fleeces, baselayer tops and bottoms, and mixed and matched with other outwear styles designed to provide kids with the ultimate performance and at a more affordable price with no retail markup.

