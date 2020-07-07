Sixteen new COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – As of Tuesday, July 7, Gallatin County has 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of 54 active cases. However, some of those cases will be reassigned to other counties and states as Gallatin City-County Health Department staff continue contact tracing investigations, which will account for some change in numbers.

There are no current hospitalizations at this time. There have been a total of 287 people recovered in Gallatin County and one person has died from COVID-19 complications. The new cases are located across Gallatin County and are related to known contacts, community spread and travel.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department wants to remind the community that testing positive for COVID-19 will not cure the disease, but it will help health officials track, analyze and notify others who may have been exposed before they exhibit symptoms. Confirming a person is sick with COVID-19 gives health officials a clue to the path of the disease, as well as identifies possible community members who may have unknowingly been exposed.