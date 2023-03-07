Skier suffers fatal injuries at Big Sky Resort

EBS STAFF

A skier died after striking a tree at Big Sky Resort on Sunday, Feb. 12, according to a March 7 press release from the Office of Gallatin County Sheriff.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Robin Soare of Phoenix, Ariz. Soare struck a tree in the Headwaters Bowl near the Headwaters chairlift, resulting in significant head trauma. She was transported via helicopter to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital where she died of her injuries.

In the release, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer expressed the department’s “deepest condolences to the family and friends of Robin Soare during this time.”