Sky Shed opens atop new Armory Hotel in Bozeman

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 10/9/20

At nine stories, the Kimpton Armory Hotel is Bozeman’s tallest building, looking out upon the quickly growing city and its historic downtown. Now, on that very roof, guests can enjoy cocktails and apps from the Sky Shed lounge and pool. Sky Shed’s menu is Pan Asian inspired and features “sharable bites” as well as an extensive craft cocktail selection. Sky Shed also has a year-round heated pool for hotel guests only and views of the Bridger Mountains to the east.

“Sky Shed is unlike anything else in Bozeman,” said Aaron Whitten, general manager of the Armory Hotel. “It’s a social space with 360-degree views of the surrounding mountains providing the perfect place to bask in our amazing sunsets, stargaze or to just relax by the fire on a cool fall evening. During the day, our heated pool is a great place to unwind after a day of play in the mountains.”