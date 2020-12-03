Skyline modifies late night service

BIG SKY TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT

BIG SKY – Due to Gov. Steve Bullock’s directive that bars and restaurants must close at 10:00 p.m. due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Skyline Bus Service has decided to modify its late-night service, which will end in Big Sky by midnight.

These changes will be implemented on Saturday, Dec. 5 and affect the Link Express Service, as well as Routes One and Two. There are no changes to Routes Three and Four.

According to David Kack, coordinator with the Big Sky Transportation District, these small changes should not have an impact on anyone’s ability to get where they need to go. If Gov. Bullock modifies his directive in the future, Skyline will have the ability to re-add the late-night service, Kack said.

For more information and full bus schedules, visit https://skylinebus.com/.