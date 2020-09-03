Small wildfire extinguished in Bozeman

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/3/20

On Wednesday, a grass fire started shortly after 4:30 p.m. that burned through fields and threatened structures north of Bozeman. The fire grew to about 100 acres close to the Bridger foothills near the intersection of Toohey and Walker roads before firefighters were able to put it out. Ron Lindroth, the incident commander on scene, believes the blaze was caused by a combine machine during agriculture work in the fields. Four districts responded including Central Valley, Bridger Canyon, Hyalite and Bozeman fire, as well as helicopters, which hovered close by in case firefighters lost control of the wildfire. Due to low humidity and dry conditions, Gallatin County was under a red flag warning for hazardous fire weather, which expired Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Birdseye Fire is burning northwest of Helena and has portions of Lewis and Clark County on evacuation watch.