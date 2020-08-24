Smoky week in store for Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 8/24/20

In case you couldn’t tell by the dramatic, red sunsets, smoke season has arrived in Southwest Montana. Wildfires in northern California have caused fine particulate levels in Bozeman to shift into the unhealthy category, according to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s air monitoring website. Butte’s air quality shifted into unhealthy territory around 10 a.m. and

Hamilton, Dillon and West Yellowstone were all experiencing air quality levels that can affect sensitive groups Saturday morning as well. DEQ has issued air quality alerts for Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties and according to the National Weather Service, smoke from out-of-state fires is expected to move into the state through Saturday, primarily impacting southwest Montana.