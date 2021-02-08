Snow recreation booming this season

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 2/8/21

Record visitation continues in gateway communities as visitors escape the cities and suburbs. West Yellowstone and Island Park snowcoach and snowmobile companies are seeing more business this season than in the past, and many believe it has to do with newcomers to the area, transatlantic travel restrictions and low snow levels in other parts of southwest Montana. Wendy Swenson, marketing director at the West Yellowstone Visitors Center, told the Idaho Falls Post Register that she believes it’s due to a mixture of travel being limited to domestic destinations and people wanting to try new things. “We’re seeing a lot more people who haven’t done it before and new people moving into the area that are trying new things,” Swenson said.