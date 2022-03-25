Snowboarder dies after fall at Big Sky Resort

EBS STAFF



An off-duty snowboard instructor for Big Sky Resort died Wednesday after injuries sustained during a fall on the the resort’s North Summit Snowfield, according to a statement today from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

Chandler Pelletier, 29, of Belgrade, was pronounced dead at the scene after members of Big Sky Resort Ski Patrol and the Big Sky Fire Department attempted to revive him, the statement said.

The county coroner’s office is conducting an ongoing investigation.

In the statement, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer expressed his sorrow to Pelletier’s family and friends for their loss. Springer was not immediately available for comment.

Big Sky Resort declined to comment out of respect for the deceased man’s family, a resort spokesperson said.

EBS will update this post as information becomes available.