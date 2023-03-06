Snowmobiler death reported near West Yellowstone

EBS STAFF

Local search and rescue crews responded to a report of a snowmobiler stuck in a tree 6 miles west of West Yellowstone in the afternoon of March 3. The rider, identified as Christopher Berg, was found dead when SAR crews arrived, according to a March 4 press release.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue West Yellowstone volunteers, and Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, Yellowstone National Park and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District personnel responded to the incident on the Two Top Trail.

A full investigation of the event is underway, however, authorities do not suspect foul play. Speed was determined to be a factor in the crash, according to the release.