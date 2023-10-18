Soccer: Big Horns make history 

Brady Johnson’s hat trick highlights Lone Peak’s push to first state semifinal

For the first time in the short history of Lone Peak High School soccer, the Big Horns are headed to the Montana Class A state semifinal game.

On Oct. 14, the Big Horn boys traveled to Stevensville High School for a quarterfinal matchup. It was the Big Horns’ fourth consecutive trip to the quarterfinals, but they’d yet to win on that stage. Earning a 3-2 victory over the Yellowjackets, the Big Horns will advance to the semifinal game in Whitefish on Saturday, Oct. 21 against Whitefish High School.

Head coach Tony Coppola described the unprecedented victory in an email to EBS.

“The game overall was very physical and quite chippy at times,” Coppola wrote. “We were able to get on the board first and I think that helped build our confidence. Once Stevensville scored, the wind kind of went out of our sails and they were able to exploit that. Their second goal was a beautiful finish from a direct kick outside the penalty area.”

At halftime, the Yellowjackets led, 2-1.

Coppola and assistant coach Jeremy Harder made some strategic adjustments and the Big Horns “looked like a new team” in the second half, Harder wrote. Ten minutes in, junior Arlo Hurlbut assisted sophomore Brady Johnson for Johnson’s second goal of the match, tying the game, 2-2.

Eight minutes later, Johnson completed his hat trick, and the Big Horns regained the lead, 3-2.

“That is when the wheel fell off for Stevensville. Their over-physical play ended up with a red card and two yellow cards. Being able to play a man up was another reason for the win. We kept our composure and played possession to run out the clock,” Coppola wrote. The Yellowjackets kept the pressure on, but defense and communication sealed the deal.

Coppola added, “To be honest, we wanted it more and our composure, sportsmanship and ability to persevere in the face of adversity is why we won. And it didn’t hurt that Brady played out of his mind and netted 3 goals. Hats off to you Mr. Johnson!”

A new high-water mark

Coach Coppola said it feels “absolutely amazing” to become a state semi-finalist in just a few years.

“I am so proud of my boys,” he wrote. “They have worked so hard and diligently this season. And it is paying off.”

Coppola gave kudos to Big Sky Futbol Club and its current leadership for developing young players, as well as other area teams. He pointed out that the high school team went from 12 players in its 2020 debut season to 22 players in 2023.

“Having that many players has created a more competitive team within itself. It has become a ‘have to,’ not a ‘get to’ type of culture. Four years ago the players ‘got to’ play because of our numbers. Now the players ‘have to’ earn their spot on the starting 11 or even playing time through consistently playing well and working to improve their game.”

Coppola credits that urgency with a noticeable culture shift, which helped lift the Big Horns to the semifinal.

A tough test

Coach Coppola respects the Whitefish Bulldogs soccer program—this season, they’ve scored nearly 60 goals and allowed only five.

“They are well coached and have a good mix of offensive and defensive play… But they can be beaten and I have all the faith in the boys to do so,” Coppola wrote. “The Bighorns have made history already and I know that they will continue to do so on Saturday. Our leadership from the seniors and the focus and the intensity at practice make me believe we can keep this playoff run going.

“I am not ready to be done and know the boys feel the same way,” he wrote.

The winner will advance to the state championship on Oct. 28, facing the winner of the other semifinal between Corvallis High School and Billings Central Catholic High School.

Coppola encouraged community members to make the six-hour drive to Whitefish to see Lone Peak’s historic match.

“The team heads to Whitefish on Friday morning at 9 a.m. from the LPHS parking lot, so they can also come send us off that way too,” he added. Regardless, fans can continue the positivity and support they’ve shown all season.

The game will not be available on live stream.

Coppola added a final note:

“I just want to say thank you to my coaching staff, the parents, the Big Sky community, the school and all those involved this season. You know who you are and I appreciate all of you for dedication, support and love. We are headed up North this weekend in high spirits and with tremendous focus and grit to continue our playoff run. Go Bighorns!”