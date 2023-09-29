Soccer: Big Horns play Locomotives in competitive matches

Homecoming games ended in a win and draw after strong efforts

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Lone Peak Big Horn girls and boys soccer teams hosted the Laurel Locomotives for their homecoming games.

The boys game started off at 4 p.m. with heavy possession in Laurel’s half until the 17th minute when senior Beckett Johnson scored from the center of the box, a goal that set a trend for the rest of the half; every ten minutes a ball passed Laurel’s keeper until the score came to 3-0, 38 minutes into the first half.

Senior Cash Beattie executed the second and third goal: the first on a free kick outside of the box and the second on a clean run after a cross.

At the end of the first half, the Big Horns played one man down after a red card infraction at the 40th minute.

The second half saw a shift in momentum, turning to the Locomotives who quickly moved the ball into the Big Horns’ half. Three minutes in, Laurel tested Big Horn freshman goalkeeper Miles Romney who was able to make crucial saves on breakaways.

At the 13th minute, Laurel’s midfielder took a shot from the 20-yard line. The ball landed at the top left corner of the net. Eight minutes later, Laurel’s Cooper Davis scored from the same distance.

With the score at 3-2 only 21 minutes into the second half, the game could have been anyone’s. The ball moved up and down the field as possession changed rapidly and crosses flew into both teams’ boxes. In the last five minutes, the homecoming crowd held their breath as a corner kick made its way across the Big Horn penalty line.

What followed could be described as a passionate scramble as the Big Horns evacuated the ball and held possession under fierce pressure from the Locomotives—turnovers were abundant.

Finally, the ref blew his whistle, ending the game with a final score of 3-2, Big Horns.

“I thought we were pretty solid in the first half on offense. And in the second half, we were very solid on defense. [Laurel] had a few great goals,” freshman goalkeeper Miles Romney said after the win.

“It felt really good. I’m very excited that we could pull that off,” Romney added.

Head coach Tony Coppola described the win, which earned the boys team a spot in the state tournament: “Laurel was a tough competitor and definitely played a more even match than our first meeting this season,” he wrote in an email to EBS.

“Playing a man down was challenging for the boys, but I am proud of how they showed grit and composure down the stretch,” Coppola wrote.

Next, the boys will visit Park High School. Coppola described the game as “crucial.”

“We need to win and will use the time leading up to our game on Oct. 5 by preparing the team both mentally and physically,” Coppola continued. “Park High is always a tough game and we will need to play our game and show up poised to win.”

Girls soccer creates opportunities, tie with Laurel

The Big Horn girls soccer team played at 6 p.m. with high energy, moving the ball in Laurel’s half and keeping it there for the first 16 minutes, creating a chance with a penalty kick.

Senior captain Astrid McGuire put the penalty away for a 1-0 lead early on. Eighth grader Maeve McRae continued to move the ball down the field, orchestrating crosses and pressuring Laurel’s defense with strong footwork.

Soon after, Laurel returned the favor, tying the game.

At 38 minutes, the crowd gasped as McRae collaborated with fellow eighth grader Lola Morris in a two-touch pass combo, landing McRae in shooting position. She swung, testing Laurel’s goalkeeper RaeLynn Wagner who saved it.

It was clear that the Big Horns found a sense of flow by the second half. The center midfield maintained possession as sophomore Harper Morris distributed the ball to right and left wingers, aided by sophomore Maddie Wilcynski who connected passes and pressured Laurel midfielders.

Opportunities came in the form of crosses from sophomore Cate Leydig and corner kicks. Twenty-five minutes into the second half, the homecoming crowd began to cheer as sophomore Poppy Towle and Leydig worked the ball up the left hand side in sharp passes.

The momentum led to a one-on-one with Laurel’s goalkeeper but Laurel was able to hold off the Big Horns for the rest of the game.

“I would say we play a lot better at home in terms of support. Today especially we had the younger people looking up to us because we walked out with them.” McGuire said after the tie, speaking of the pregame ritual where the Big Horn players were escorted on the field by younger members of the community.

“This is definitely the best season we’ve had thus far since Astrid and I were on the inaugural team our freshman year,” senior captain Chole Unger said. “So it’s really cool to see all the growth and how far we’ve come.”

“Playoffs is our end goal for the season because our team has never made it to playoffs,” Unger said about the rest of the season.

Both soccer teams will face Park High School away on Oct. 5.