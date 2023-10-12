Connect with us

Soccer: Lone Peak boys earn third-straight playoff appearance 

Lone Peak junior Finn McRae moves in the offensive zone during a regular season game. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

EBS STAFF 

The Lone Peak High School Big Horns qualified for the Montana Class A state tournament and will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday.  

The Big Horns, 8-1 with 3 ties, earned the No. 2 seed in the Class A Eastern conference behind Billings Central Catholic High School. Head coach Tony Coppola wrote to EBS that he’s “so proud of the boys” for earning the two-seed.  

At 1 p.m., on Oct. 14, Lone Peak will drive four hours to Stevensville and square off against Stevensville High School, who won their southern conference play-in match against Hamilton High School on Tuesday. Stevensville is ranked No. 3 in the Class A Southern conference. 

Saturday’s winner will advance to the state semifinal on Oct. 21, facing the winner of Whitefish High School, seeded No. 1 in the north, and Park High School, ranked third behind Lone Peak in the east. The state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28.  

Lone Peak is making its third consecutive quarterfinal appearance.  

In 2022, the Big Horns reached the quarterfinals as the No. 3 seed, but lost 4-0 to Loyola Sacred Heart High School in Missoula.  

In 2021, Lone Peak’s one-year-old soccer program won a play-in match against Billings Central, but lost in the quarterfinal game to Columbia Falls, 3-0. 

The Big Horns will look to set a new standard by reaching the state’s final four.  

Jack Reaney is the Associate Editor for Explore Big Sky.

