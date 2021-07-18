Soul Shine returns with bike ride, music, celebration

Community bike ride, Music in the Mountains event to celebrate late Mark Robin

HUNGRY MOOSE MARKET AND DELI

BIG SKY – The Hungry Moose Market and Deli is pleased to return as headline sponsor of the Music in the Mountains event on Thursday, Aug.12 featuring local bands, Moonlight Moonlight and headliner, Dammit Lauren!. This will also mark the return of Soul Shine, an event to remember longtime local, Mark Robin who passed away from complications of ALS in 2017.

The festivities will begin with a Community Bike Ride open to all ages starting and ending at The Firepit Park in the Town Center of Big Sky. Dress up in your Soul Shine best, decorate your bike or just show up by 5:30 p.m. for the casual ride through local neighborhoods and parts of the Hummocks Trail—one of Mark’s favorite trails.

The music plus a hospitality tent offering burgers, hot dogs, lemonade and Hungry Moose treats kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Len Hill Park. Everything is complimentary, however the Soul Shine event also raises funds for The Gleason Foundation, an organization that supports technology and independence for those living with ALS. There will be donation jars, an information tent and options to contribute directly to Team Gleason online.

For more information about Soul Shine 2021 and to learn more about Mark Robin and the Gleason foundation, you can visit bigskysoulshine.org.