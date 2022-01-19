South Crazy Mountain Land Exchange completed

Three newly acquired sections in the Crazy Mountains are now available for public use

CUSTER GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST

LIVINGSTON – The Custer Gallatin National Forest, Yellowstone Ranger District, is excited to announce that after more than a decade of work, the Forest has officially closed on the South Crazy Land Exchange, acquiring two easements and exchanging approximately 1,920 acres of National Forest for 1,877.5 acres of private lands. The Crazy Mountains are located northeast of Livingston and northwest of Big Timber. The sections entering Forest Service lands are now available for public use.

“Our team is pleased to bring this exchange to the finish line and have these sections in the public estate. Completion of this exchange demonstrates progress in this highly valued and complex landscape,” said Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin Forest supervisor. “While we recognize there is work ahead to continue improving public access and land consolidation in the Crazy Mountains, it feels good to pause to celebrate this step forward. We’re thankful for the interest and passion that people have for this area, and for the cooperation and support from landowners and partners in making this a reality.”

The benefits of the South Crazy Land Exchange are numerous, including the direct benefit to the public. The newly acquired sections consolidate National Forest System lands, creating a larger block of clearly identifiable public lands; benefiting dispersed recreation opportunities; reducing unintended trespass issues with intermingled private lands; and saving administrative maintenance costs. This decision further sets the stage for improving future public access in the southern part of the Crazy Mountains.

Current map here. Updated online data and map insert will be available to the public later in 2022. The Over Snow Vehicle Use Map and the Motor Vehicle Use Map should still be consulted for travel regulations. Download the Avenza app and get Custer Gallatin MVUM maps here.

Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56687 for more information.