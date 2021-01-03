South Plateau Snowmobiler Rescue

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

WEST YELLOWSTONE – On Dec. 3 at 12:47 p.m. the West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch received a call from a group of snowmobilers reporting that a member of their party had been injured in a snowmobile crash after her snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree. The 27-year-old Bozeman woman was reported to be conscious but incoherent after striking the tree with her head as she was ejected from the snowmobile. The crash location was reported to be approximately 6 miles south of West Yellowstone on the South Plateau Trail.

Volunteers from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone, the US Forest Service, and Montana FWP were dispatched to assist with the rescue. Rescuers were able to locate the injured woman and her companions using the coordinates retrieved from the 911 call. The woman was suffering from a head injury along with a possible broken wrist and leg. Rescuers quickly loaded the woman into a rescue sled and transported her back to West Yellowstone to a waiting Hebgen Basin Fire Department ambulance. The woman was transported to Big Sky, where she was transferred to an Air Methods helicopter.