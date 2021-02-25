Southwest Airlines takes off at Bozeman Airport

BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Correction: An earlier version of this article indicated that Frank Acito was the CEO of the Yellowstone Club. The article has been corrected to indicate that Acito is the CFO of the Yellowstone Club.

BOZEMAN – In its 50th year of service, Southwest Airlines will bring low fares to the state of Montana starting May 27, 2021 with the addition of service to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. The new service will connect customers throughout the nation with Big Sky country, bringing faster access to Yellowstone National Park, Big Sky Ski Resort, Custer Gallatin National Forest, Montana State University and all of southwest Montana.

“Southwest’s reputation for low fares and great service will bring a new level of convenience and competition for all our travelers,” said Brian Sprenger, airport Director. “We want to thank the Southwest team for making BZN a part of their network and all of our community partners who helped make it happen.”

Southwest customers may now book travel to fly nonstop between Bozeman and both Denver and Las Vegas, and include same- plane or connecting service to and from more than 50 other Southwest cities.

“We extend our congratulations to the Bozeman Airport for its continued success and service to Southwest Montana,” said Frank Acito, CFO of the Yellowstone Club and a member of the #flyBZN Air Service Committee. “We are pleased to play a role in the Bozeman Airport partnering with Southwest Airlines to increase options and decrease costs for passengers.”

Check Southwest.com for airfare and available flight times.