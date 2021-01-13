State Legislature to be broadcast live

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 1/13/21

With new faces in government and current events transforming rapidly, it’s more important than ever to stay informed. MontanaPBS presents a free weekly series, “The Rundown: Capitol Report,” including a live stream of the Montana legislative session, analysis and interviews, hosted by news and public affairs producer Jackie Coffin. “I’m looking forward to providing timely updates on this legislative session for all Montanans,” Coffin said in an MSU news release. “In the midst of so much political change, I believe that these weekly reports from the Legislature will be of immense value to our viewers and help them connect directly with local government.”