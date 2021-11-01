Steele Pressed Juice expands into new location

New space means new offerings for the health-food hub

By Tucker Harris EBS STAFF

From an outdoor kiosk to seating, walls and warmth, Steele Pressed Juice’s new location will provide a fresh atmosphere and menu. Located next to Beehive Basin Brewery on the east side of Town Center, owner Jennifer Steele opened her new location this fall after closing her Town Center Plaza kiosk.

Opening day for the go-to smoothie and juice spot was a success on Oct. 29. “There was so much support from the community,” Steele said. “Definitely overwhelming—in a good, ‘holy cow, I didn’t realize I had so much support’ kind of way.” She mentioned how great it was to see so many locals come into the cafe over the Halloween weekend, and she hopes that this new location will continue to buzz with both resident and visitor traffic as the winter season kicks into gear.

In addition to the new location, Steele will be expanding her offerings thanks to larger accommodations. The new menu features six new juices, four new smoothies and a “back by popular demand” smoothie bowl with fresh fruit, granola, honey, peanut butter, and an almond butter drizzle.

Her new banana chai smoothie, complete with banana, almond butter, chai tea and almond milk is “just delightful,” Steele said. “It tastes like a chai latte, but in smoothie form.”

Steele will be bringing new collaborations to the table, as well. Her menu will also include fresh baked goods from Big Sky-based Sweet Buns Catering and coffee, both in bean and drink form, from Bozeman’s Tree Line Coffee Roasters.

Steele is most excited about the new build-your-own burrito and burrito bowl options which will give a healthy, “fresh-mex” or island style twist on the classic burrito, she said. Steele has kept a journal for the past 10 years full of burrito and sauce recipes which she is excited to finally bring to life for her guests.

“I’m a big fan of sauces and making sauces, so I hope everyone likes them,” Steele said. Her sauces will be made with the same fresh ingredients that go in her juices, some of which will be plucked from the vertical garden located inside the shop.

Through November, Steele Pressed Juice will operate on shoulder season hours, open Friday through Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Steele hopes to start dialing in the burrito options to be available mid-November and aims to launch full-time hours starting in December, open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“It’s time to grow from there,” Steele said of the previous kiosk, the Juice Box. The seasonality struggles and the tight space limited her ability to be open, but she hopes her new location, full of bright decor, ambient music and seating space for guests will allow for Steele Pressed Juice to grow.