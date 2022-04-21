Storm expected to dump up to 2 feet of snow this weekend

Big Sky Resort celebrates closing with powder

EBS STAFF

GALLATIN COUNTY – What better way to close out ski season at Big Sky Resort than with a powder day?

A winter storm warning is in effect from 6 a.m. Friday to noon on Saturday in Gallatin and Madison counties. Heavy snow is expected with total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches in higher valleys and passes and 1 to 2 feet in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service warns the public to expect a significant change in snow accumulation over a short distance with rise in elevation.

Visit mdt.mt.gov/travinfo/ or call 511 for the most up-to-date information on road conditions. Check bigskyresort.com/snow-report for Big Sky Resort’s snow report.