Summer adult workshops with the Arts Council

Join contemporary Plein Air and mosaic artists for upcoming outdoor classes

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – The Arts Council is offering two adult art workshops this August, one in plein air painting and one in mosaic art. Both will take place at the Big Sky Community Park yurts.

Join award winning artist Loretta Domaszeski for a weekend of Plein Air painting in the inspiring landscapes of Big Sky, Aug. 15-16. The two-day workshop is broken into four sections, which will focus on painting a variety of scenes under the big sky. Artists can sign up for any session they choose, or make a weekend out of it and participate in all four sessions. The cost for this is $75 per session, or $250 for all four.

Loretta Domaszewski is a contemporary artist who has been exhibiting her work and teaching all ages and levels locally and nationally for three decades. She has participated in the Arts Council of Big Sky annual Auction for the Arts event as a silent auction artist, and has had solo exhibitions in Nantucket, Mass., Bozeman, Ennis and Coeur d’Alene. Her passion is to be active, explore nature, create art and encourage self-discovery through artistic expression.

Contemporary mosaic by Michelle Kristula-Green.

On August 29, join local mosaic artist Michelle Kristula-Green in connecting discarded, broken and found pieces into beautiful and meaningful works of art. Participating in this workshop, you will enjoy the experience of learning the mosaic building process, making unique mosaics all while telling your personal story through art. This one-day workshop is $75 and includes materials and lunch. Participants are encouraged to bring broken and discarded pieces, including broken pottery, plates, keys, beads, buttons, jewelry pieces, small metal bits, bobs and gears, sea shells, stones, pebbles, sea glass, crystals, etc.

Michelle is a contemporary mosaic artist who resides in Big Sky. She trained at The Chicago Mosaic School in Chicago, the only not-for-profit mosaic art school in North America. She uses local stone, glass, smalti and ceramics to create artworks that tell a story and are inspired by the natural world and places she has lived: Montana and Japan.

The Arts Council is implementing COVID-19 protocols for these workshops. Masks are required while indoors and when social distancing is not possible. Much of the instruction will occur outdoors, weather permitting. Hand sanitizer will be readily available and class sizes will be limited.

More information and registration details can be found at bigskyarts.org. For further questions, call 995-2742.