Culture
Summer art workshops with the Arts Council
ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY
BIG SKY – The Arts Council of Big Sky will host seven unique art workshops this summer, kicking off on June 29 and wrapping up on September 18. This season’s workshops offer a great variety of classes for children, beginners and seasoned artists looking to hone their craft and gain inspiration from top notch instructors.
Five of the workshops focus on a variety of approaches to painting and are taught by Patrick McClellan, Annie McCoy, David Mensing, Allison McGree and a kids-only painting workshop with Megan Buecking. Michelle Kristula-Green will return to teach her popular mosaic workshop and Loretta Domaszewski will lead an expressive drawing session.
Registration for all workshops is now open and space is very limited, so register today! You can find more detailed information and registration at bigskyarts.org/events.
Workshop schedule
June 29 & 30: Learn the Joy of Plein Air Painting with Patrick McClellan
July 9 & 10: Jumpstart into Landscape Painting with Annie McCoy
July 24 & 25: Mosaic Magic with Michelle Kristula-Green
August 6, 7 & 8: Dynamic Painting with a Palette Knife with David Mensing
August 17: Paint the Peak with Megan Buecking (Kids only!)
September 4: Expressive Nature Drawing with Loretta Domaszewski
September 18: Feeling and Color with Allison McGree