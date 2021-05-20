Summer art workshops with the Arts Council

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

BIG SKY – The Arts Council of Big Sky will host seven unique art workshops this summer, kicking off on June 29 and wrapping up on September 18. This season’s workshops offer a great variety of classes for children, beginners and seasoned artists looking to hone their craft and gain inspiration from top notch instructors.

Five of the workshops focus on a variety of approaches to painting and are taught by Patrick McClellan, Annie McCoy, David Mensing, Allison McGree and a kids-only painting workshop with Megan Buecking. Michelle Kristula-Green will return to teach her popular mosaic workshop and Loretta Domaszewski will lead an expressive drawing session.

Registration for all workshops is now open and space is very limited, so register today! You can find more detailed information and registration at bigskyarts.org/events.

Workshop schedule