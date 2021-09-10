Suspected pipe bomb found at Jefferson River

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 9/10/21

While training on Sept. 4, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue spotted what appeared to be a pipe bomb just off the shore of the Williams’ Bridge Fishing Access in the Jefferson River. The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens quickly closed Williams’ and the nearby Sappington Bridge Fishing Access site until the explosive ordinance disposal technicians from Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls arrived the following day to investigate. They were able to pull the explosive out of the water and detonate it on shore. Both fishing access sites are open to the public once more. The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office encourages people to call (406) 582-2100 with any tips or information.