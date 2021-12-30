Tedeschi Trucks concert to benefit Haven

EBS STAFF

BOZEMAN – After 15 months, Tedeschi Trucks return to the stage again, performing at The Armory Music Hall in Bozeman on Jan. 14 for a concert benefitting local nonprofit Haven. Part of the Armory’s Fireside Live series, this unique live show will feature a smaller configuration of the contemporary blues and rock band.

Haven is a nonprofit that provides confidential support, legal advocacy, counseling and a safe place to stay for anyone impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, sex trafficking or stalking.

Tickets are available for both general admission (standing room only) and limited VIP table seating. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Visit amorymusichall.com to purchase your tickets.