Temperatures hit new record low

The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport reported temperatures of minus 45 degrees Thursday morning, setting new daily low

EBS STAFF

BOZEMAN—A new record low for Dec. 22 was set, as thermometers read minus 45 degrees Fahrenheit at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport at 8:56 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Great Falls.

This broke a 39-year-old record and nearly set a new all-time record low temperature. The all-time record of minus 46 remains, as the rising sun slowly warmed up the Gallatin Valley to a daytime high of minus 25 just before 3 p.m., NWS data show.

Record-low temperatures affected business operations around the area. Big Sky Resort didn’t turn on its lifts until Thursday afternoon when temperatures there hovered around minus 14 degrees. North of Bozeman, Bridger Bowl and the Crosscut Mountain Center—both areas saw temperatures in the minus 30 range—did not open at all out of concern for the safety of employees and guests.

Elsewhere in the state, perhaps the lowest temperature came from Elk Park, north of Butte on Interstate 15, which reported air temperature of minus 50 and a windchill of minus 74.

The blast of Arctic air is forecasted to break on Friday, with temperatures expected to reach into the 20s. The holiday weekend should be even warmer, as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a high of 40 degrees on Christmas Day.

For people experiencing homelessness or in need of additional resources, there are gas cards available at the Big Sky Food Bank so they can reach the HRDC Warming Center in Bozeman. The local food bank also has funding available for those experience domestic violence and are in need of a safe place to stay.

The Big Sky Housing Trust has funding for a hotel rooms as needed. If you might qualify, reach out to Becky Brockie at becky@bigskyhousingtrust.org.