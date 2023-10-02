Temporary road, trail closure of Bozeman Creek area for wildfire risk reduction efforts 

EBS STAFF

The Bozeman Creek, also known as Sourdough Trail, area will be closed for road maintenance work from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Oct 2 to 6. The trail will be closed to all recreational activities until work ends daily at 5:30 p.m. for night and weekend use.

The Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project is completing the road work to reduce wildfire risk in the Hyalite and Bozeman Creek areas. The road maintenance, taking place along Bozeman Creek FS #979, will protect the route adjacent to Bozeman Creek. Helicopters will also thin larger trees, protecting the City of Bozeman’s water intake structure on National Forest System Lands.

“The Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project is a cooperative effort, established in 2011, between the Custer Gallatin National Forest and the City of Bozeman to provide fuel reduction work in this area to maintain a high-quality, predictable water supply,” a release stated.

The group also oversees prescribed burns, thinning and timber harvest.

According to the release, reduction work began in 2020 and may continue from two to ten years.